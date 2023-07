Chimay – Premiere Ale

90 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Beautiful coppery color and a creamy thick head; aroma reminiscent of ripe apricots; silky mouthfeel with a pleasant touch of astringent bitterness in the finish.