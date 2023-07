Boulevard Brewing – Unfiltered Wheat Beer

19.2 oz Can From $ 4.16

6 Cans 12 oz From $ 9.79

6 Cans 12 oz From $ 9.99

6 Bottles 12 oz From $ 10.00

12 Bottles 12 oz From $ 20.39

12 Cans 12 oz From $ 20.39

20 Bottles 12 oz From $ 28.32 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

The taste is light and refreshing. A soft citrus kick with filling cereal grain flavors. The light lemon and navel orange citrus the lively carbonation works with the lush musty grain.