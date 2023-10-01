More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Situated amidst the picturesque Sonoran Desert and renowned for its vibrant arts scene and cultural festivals, Tucson is one of the quintessential Southwestern cities. Just a hop skip and a jump away from the bustling city of Phoenix, Tucson is a vibrant community that takes pride in its rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes. When you need drinks to unwind at the end of the day, Saucey is the best alcohol delivery app for the job. Get local craft beers, wine, cocktails, and all your other favorites delivered straight to your front door in under an hour. It's quick, convenient, and just what you need to relax while you soak up that Tucson living.
Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Tucson?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Tucson between the hours of 6a-12a, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is alcohol delivery legal in Tucson?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal in Tucson and throughout the state of Arizona. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Saucey offers vape delivery in Arizona. Unfortunately, cigarettes and other tobacco product delivery is not allowed.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Tucson?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

