The East Bay has a little bit of everything—the perfect setting to enjoy a whiskey cocktail in the charming towns nestled amidst the Berkeley Hills; a delightful glass of red in the picturesque wine country of Napa Valley; and a refreshing cocktail in Oakland. With such diverse experiences to explore, there's never a shortage of things to do in the East Bay, and the convenience of Saucey makes it the ultimate alcohol delivery app for maximizing your time. Get beer, liquor, spirits, wine, and snacks delivered wherever you are in less than an hour—it's fast, it's convenient, and it's about to make your life that much more enjoyable.
Carpente
Newark
Fremont
Argenwood
Union City
Sorenson
Russell City
Hayward
Fairview
San Lorenzo
Ashland
Castro Valley
Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in SF East Bay?
Saucey delivers alcohol in East Bay between the hours of 8a-10:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is alcohol delivery legal in SF East Bay?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal in the East Bay of San Francisco and throughout the state of California. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in California. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in SF East Bay?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

