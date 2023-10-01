More Moments To Savor. More Often.

It’s all happening in the Captiol City. Sactown loves its beer culture and craft cocktails—if you’ve never had a White Linen, Sac’s signature cocktail, you’re seriously missing out. And there’s no better way to get to enjoy that Delta breeze than getting alcohol delivery in under an hour, straight to your house or hotel, from local vendors and brewers. Get beer, wine, spirits, and mixers delivered in time for the Kings game (light the beam!) or pack up a cooler for tailgating ahead of catching the Rivercats. From the banks of the American River to the tree-lined streets of East Sac, Saucey is the go-to delivery app for making the most of your time in Sacramento.
Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Sacramento?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Sacramento between the hours of 8a-11:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is alcohol delivery legal in Sacramento?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal in Sacramento and throughout the state of California. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in California. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Sacramento?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

