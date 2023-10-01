More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Nestled alongside the beautiful Genesee River and known for its iconic Lilac Festival, Rochester is a city with charm aplenty in the Empire State. Just a short drive from the hustle and bustle of New York City, Rochester is a close-knit community that boasts a rich history of photography innovation. When you need drinks to relax with at the end of the day, Saucey is the ultimate alcohol delivery app. Local beers, wine, spirits, and everything else you might be in the mood for—such as cocktails, mixers, snacks, and more—can be delivered straight to your front door in under an hour. It's fast and easy and just what you need to unwind after a long day with local favorites like a Rochester Red Ale or a Lilac Lemonade.
Westwood Lake
West Webster
Upper Monroe
Upper Falls
United Neighbors Together
Swillburg
Strong
South Wedge
South Marketview Heights
Sea Breeze
Plymouth-Exchange
Pittsford
Penfield
Park Avenue
Otis
Northland-Lyceum
North Winton Village
North Marketview Heights
Newport
Neighborhood of the Arts
Mount Hope
Midtown District
Mayor's Heights
Maplewood
Home Acres
Lyell-Otis
La Avenida
Josana
Irondequoit
Homestead Heights
Highland Park
Group 14621
Greystone Lane
Glen Haven
Glen Edith
German Village
Genesee-Jefferson
Forest Hills Lake
East Rochester
Edgerton
East End
East Avenue
Dutchtown
Corn Hill
Cobbs Hill
Bull's Head
Browncroft
Brown Square
Brighton
Bay View
Arnett
19th Ward
Alcohol Delivery in Rochester.

Avoiding the liquor store starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Get beer, wine, liquor, and more delivered right to your doorstep in as little as 30 minutes.

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Rochester?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Rochester between the hours of 9a-8:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is alcohol delivery legal in Rochester?
Yes, wine and liquor delivery is legal in New York. Saucey offers a wide range of these products. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Unfortunately, New York does not allow for tobacco delivery yet.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Rochester?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

