Ah, the City That Never Sleeps. With its iconic landmarks, Broadway shows, and diverse neighborhoods, there's always something exciting to explore in the Big Apple, and there’s always something delicious to eat (though you’d certainly be remiss if you didn’t go for a classic New York slice as often as possible). When you're in need of the perfect drinks to accompany your New York adventures, look no further than Saucey, the best alcohol delivery app. Whether you need beer, wine, spirits, cocktails, mixers, snacks, cigarettes, or vapes, Saucey delivers it all straight to your doorstep or hotel room in under an hour. A martini, a Manhattan, a Cosmo—go ahead and live it up while you’re enjoying the big city; Saucey makes it easy to get the drinks you want in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and beyond.
Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in New York City?
Saucey delivers alcohol in New York City between the hours of 9a-11:15p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is alcohol delivery legal in New York City?
Yes, wine and liquor delivery is legal in New York. Saucey offers a wide range of these products. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Unfortunately, New York does not allow for tobacco delivery yet.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in New York City?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

