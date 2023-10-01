More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Alcohol Delivery in Minneapolis.

Get same-day delivery on beer, wine, spirits, mixers, and more in Minneapolis.

Start Your Order
Explore Neighborhoods

Order alcohol online and get the party started in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis is one of those cities that defies the idea of “citiness” in that it’s a real looker when it comes to its nature settings. With a network of interconnected lakes, parks, and scenic trails, there’s no shortage of incredible opportunities for enjoying the outdoors. But the actual city part of it is no slouch, either. Home to the mighty Minnesota Vikings and the Twins, Minnesotans love their tailgating and their sports. Whatever you find yourself getting into in the Twin Cities, Saucey is the best delivery app for getting beer, wine, cocktails, snacks, mixers, and other supplies delivered straight to your home in under an hour. It’s fast, it’s convenient, and it’s just the service you’re looking for to make enjoying your time in Minneapolis that much easier.
Birchwood Terrace
River Bend
Wyoming
Columbus
Forest Lake
White Bear Beach
Bald Eagle
Twin Pine
Weston
White Bear Lake
Centerville
Hugo
Oak Knoll
Eliot
Pennsylvania Park
Willow Park
Westwood Hills
Minnetonka Mills
Oak Terrace
Glen Lake
Bredesen Park
Indian Trails
Indian Hills
Creek Valley
Normandale Park
The Heights
Cahill
Brookview Heights
Edinborough
Fulton
Armatage
Windom
Kenny
Diamond Lake
Page
Tangletown
Wolfe Park
Brookside
Meadowbrook
Oak Hill
Bronx Park
Fern Hill
Lenos Triangle
Elmwood
Brooklawns
Minikahda
Browndale
Linden Hills
Lynnhurts
Field
Regina
Lyndale
Carag
Cedarhurts
East Isled
Loring Park Lowry Hill East
Harrison
Bryn Mawr
Sumner-Glenwood
Willard-Hay
Minneapolis
Edina
Hopkins
Richfield
Southwest
Near North
Sait Louis Park
Golden Valley
Kilmer
Bryant
Blackstone
Promenade
Lake Forest
Southdale
Richfield
How It Works

Alcohol Delivery in Minneapolis.

Enter Your Delivery Address

Avoiding the liquor store starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Select Your Favorite Products

Get beer, wine, liquor, and more delivered right to your doorstep in as little as 30 minutes.

Relax While Your Order Is Delivered

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
Start Your Order
Explore Products

Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Minneapolis?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Minneapolis between the hours of 9a-9:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is alcohol delivery legal in Minneapolis?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal in Minneapolis and throughout the state of Minnesota. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in Minnesota. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Minneapolis?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

Explore Saucey

Where We Deliver

View More Cities

What We Deliver

Explore All Products

Get Started Today

Create Your Account
Start Your Order
Download The App
Make your order directly from the Saucey App. Download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
View Delivery Locations
Explore All Products
Get Customer Support
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service
© Copyright 2023 | Website by BLNKS