More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Alcohol Delivery in Miami.

Get same-day delivery on beer, wine, spirits, mixers, and more in Miami.

Start Your Order
Explore Neighborhoods

Order alcohol online and get the party started in Miami.

Party in the city where the heat is on, as one Will Smith once said. Known for its vibrant nightlife, beach parties, Art Deco design and architecture, and epic Latin American-influenced culture, Miami knows how to have a good time. When it comes to cocktails, rum is the main player (see: mojitos, daquiris, Cuba Libre, etc.) but beer, wine, champagne, and all tend to floweth in the Magic City. To capitalize on that easy, breezy Vice City lifestyle, locals and visitors alike know that getting alcohol delivery straight to your front door is the way to go. Especially because the Saucey app is fast and easy to use, with delivery from local vendors and liquor stores in under an hour. Vamos.
North Miami Beach
Fontainebleau
Hialeah
Doral
North Miami
Surfside
Westchester
Opa-locka
Coral Gables
Fisher Island
Miami Springs
Sweetwater
Miami Shores
Kendale Lakes
South Miami
Sunset
Wynwood
Key Biscayne
Miami Beach
Bal Harbour
How It Works

Alcohol Delivery in Miami.

Enter Your Delivery Address

Avoiding the liquor store starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Select Your Favorite Products

Get beer, wine, liquor, and more delivered right to your doorstep in as little as 30 minutes.

Relax While Your Order Is Delivered

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
Start Your Order
Explore Products

Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Miami?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Miami between the hours of 9a-1:30a, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is alcohol delivery legal in Miami?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal in Miami and throughout the state of Florida. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in Florida. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Miami?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

Explore Saucey

Where We Deliver

View More Cities

What We Deliver

Explore All Products

Get Started Today

Create Your Account
Start Your Order
Download The App
Make your order directly from the Saucey App. Download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
View Delivery Locations
Explore All Products
Get Customer Support
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service
© Copyright 2023 | Website by BLNKS