More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Alcohol Delivery in Kansas City.

Get same-day delivery on beer, wine, spirits, mixers, and more in Kansas City.

Start Your Order
Explore Neighborhoods

Order alcohol online and get the party started in Kansas City.

K-City knows how to hit all the right notes, whether it’s music, food, or drinks. Considered to be one of the most influential American cities when it comes to jazz, it’s also home to a vibrant culinary scene. Locals take abundant pride in their specific style of Kansas City BBQ, and it’s hard to imagine anything better than pairing it with a smooth glass of whiskey or a local brew. That’s where Saucey comes in handy: via the delivery app or web, you can have your favorite beers, wine, spirits, and snacks delivered straight to your front door in under an hour. That way, you’ve got more time to catch those Chiefs and Royals or just generally soak up the impeccable vibes of this storied city. Saucey is the ultimate alcohol delivery app that gets you everything you need to have a good time, whenever you need it.
Belvidere
Grandview
Red Bridge
New Santa Fe
Indian Village
Blue Springs
Tarnsey Lakes
Unity Village
Dallas
Raymore
Lake Tapawingo
Cockrell
Martin City
Pleasant Valley
Tarnsey
Ruskin
Harrelson
Glenaire
Lake Lotawana
Truman Corners
Belvidere
Belton
Kenneth
Hickman Mills
Jeffreys
Claycomo
Liberty
How It Works

Alcohol Delivery in Kansas City.

Enter Your Delivery Address

Avoiding the liquor store starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Select Your Favorite Products

Get beer, wine, liquor, and more delivered right to your doorstep in as little as 30 minutes.

Relax While Your Order Is Delivered

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
Start Your Order
Explore Products

Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Kansas City?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Kansas City between the hours of 11a-8p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is alcohol delivery legal in Kansas City?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal in Kansas City and throughout the state of Missouri. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in Missouri. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Kansas City?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

Explore Saucey

Where We Deliver

View More Cities

What We Deliver

Explore All Products

Get Started Today

Create Your Account
Start Your Order
Download The App
Make your order directly from the Saucey App. Download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
View Delivery Locations
Explore All Products
Get Customer Support
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service
© Copyright 2023 | Website by BLNKS