More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Alcohol Delivery in Jacksonville.

Get same-day delivery on beer, wine, spirits, mixers, and more in Jacksonville.

Start Your Order
Explore Neighborhoods

Order alcohol online and get the party started in Jacksonville.

As its nickname suggests, there’s never a dull moment in the Bold City. A rich and diverse food and drink scene boasts lowcountry cuisine you won’t find anywhere else. And all that delectable seafood deserves to be paired with something equally delicious to drink, which is where Saucey comes in: Using the best alcohol delivery app in Florida means you can get beer, wine, spirits, cocktails, mixers, snacks, and more delivered straight to your front door ASAP. Whether you’re kicking back with the crew or getting ready for kickoff at the Jaguars game, Saucey is the ultimate service for getting drinks delivered quickly & conveniently, straight to your home, office, or hotel room.
Imeson Park
St. Augustine
Lakeside
Southside
Oceanway
Southwest Jacksonville
Jacksonville Beach
Duval County
Five Points
Atlantic Beach
Orange Park
Butler Beach
Baymeadows
Windy Hill
Paxon
Deercreek
Jacksonville Heights
Arlington
Argyle Forest
Fruit Cove
Sawgrass
St. Johns
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Neptune Beach
San Marco
Golden Glades
Urban Core
Anastasia Island
The Woods
Springfield
Southbank
Mandarin
Flemming Island
Ponte Vedra Beach
Vilano Beach
How It Works

Alcohol Delivery in Jacksonville.

Enter Your Delivery Address

Avoiding the liquor store starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Select Your Favorite Products

Get beer, wine, liquor, and more delivered right to your doorstep in as little as 30 minutes.

Relax While Your Order Is Delivered

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
Start Your Order
Explore Products

Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Jacksonville?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Jacksonville between the hours of 9a-1:30a, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is alcohol delivery legal in Jacksonville?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal in Jacksonville and throughout the state of Florida. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in Florida. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Jacksonville?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

Explore Saucey

Where We Deliver

View More Cities

What We Deliver

Explore All Products

Get Started Today

Create Your Account
Start Your Order
Download The App
Make your order directly from the Saucey App. Download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
View Delivery Locations
Explore All Products
Get Customer Support
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service
© Copyright 2023 | Website by BLNKS