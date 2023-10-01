More Moments To Savor. More Often.

The Inland Empire boasts a little bit of everything—the perfect setting to sip a whiskey cocktail in the quaint mountain towns of the San Bernardino Mountains; a nice glass of red in the rolling wine country of Temecula; and a refreshing, warm-weather cocktail at one of the many popular summer lake spots. With such a varied expanse of vibes, there’s never a shortage of things to do in the IE, and the ease and convenience of Saucey makes it the best alcohol delivery app for making the most of your time. Get beer, liquor, spirits, wine, and snacks delivered wherever you are in less than an hour—it’s fast, it’s convenient, and it’s ready to make your life that much easier.
Jurupa Valley
Casa Blanca
Home Gardens
Prenda
Arlanza
Magnolia Avenue
May
Pachappa
Arlington
La Sierra Heights
Riverside
La Sierra
Pedley
Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Inland Empire?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Inland Empire between the hours of 7a-11:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is alcohol delivery legal in Inland Empire?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal in the Inland Empire and throughout the state of California. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in California. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Inland Empire?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

