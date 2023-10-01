Order alcohol online and get the party started in Dallas.

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and the Big D is no exception—it’s a city that’s big on having a good time. Home to the legendary Dallas Cowboys, football is king in the Lone Star State and knowing how to tailgate properly is basically a requirement for residency. If there’s BBQ on the menu, you’re going to need some whiskey with that; if it’s Tex-Mex, a pitcher or four of margaritas is in order; and if you’re really committed, pair your deep-fried anything with the drink crowned as Dallas’ official cocktail in 2018, the Hit the Road Jack. Whatever you’re getting into in Dallas, Saucey is the alcohol delivery app you need to get beer, wine, spirits and snacks delivered straight to your front door in under an hour.