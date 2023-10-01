More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Alcohol Delivery in Cleveland.

Get same-day delivery on beer, wine, spirits, mixers, and more in Cleveland.

Start Your Order
Explore Neighborhoods

Order alcohol online and get the party started in Cleveland.

With its scenic views of Lake Erie, storied sports culture, and renowned arts scene, Cleveland is a classic American city with a storied history. Explore the legacy of rock and roll or get ready to tailgate with friends ahead of catching the Browns or the Cavs. When you need drinks to pair with all your adventures in the 216, Saucey is the best alcohol delivery app out there. Get beer, wine, spirits, cocktails, mixers, snacks, and more delivered to your front door, straight from local shops and vendors. It's quick, convenient, and just what you need to relax after a long day, with the drinks you want delivered in under an hour.
Painesville
Bratenahl
Brecksville
Mentor-on-the-Lake
North Olmsted
Madison Village
College Heights
Timberlake
Chesterland
Parkview
Cleveland Heights
Lakeline
Maple Heights
Garfield Heights
Ukrainian Village
Fullertown
East Cleveland
Euclid
Moreland Hills
Brook Park
White Hill
Clifton Park
North Ridgeville
Shore Club
Bennetts Corners
Fairview Park
Solon
Chestnut Heights
Bentleyville
Shaker Village Historic District
Glenville
Middleburg Heights
Four Points
Grand River
Lakewood
Olmsted Falls
Willowick
Orange
Kamms Corner
Corlett
Eastlake
Lee-Harvard
Spring Valley
Broadview Heights
Pleasant Valley
Newbury
North Randall
Rockport
Gates Mills
Miles Park Historic District
South Collinwood
Sheffield Lake
Oak Knoll Park
Little Italy
Edgewood
Rocky River
Green Acres
Chagrin Falls
Brooklyn Centre
Gold Coast
Bedford Heights
Lyndhurst
West Boulevard
Newport Beach
Bellaire-Puritas
Birdtown
South Russell
Penfield Junction
Mooney Park
Lorain
Parma Heights
Shaker Heights
Seven Hills
Linndale
Berea
Wickliffe
Highland Hills
Jefferson
South Euclid
Brooklyn
Elyria
Old Brooklyn
Washington Avenue Historic District
Polish Village
North Royalton
Pepper Pike
Parma
Woodmere
Buckeye
Highland Heights
Renaissance
Bradstreet's Landing
Mayfield
Shore Acres
Novelty
Waterford Crossing
Sheffield
Westlake
Five Points
Hunting Valley
How It Works

Alcohol Delivery in Cleveland.

Enter Your Delivery Address

Avoiding the liquor store starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Select Your Favorite Products

Get beer, wine, liquor, and more delivered right to your doorstep in as little as 30 minutes.

Relax While Your Order Is Delivered

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
Start Your Order
Explore Products

Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Cleveland?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Cleveland between the hours of 9a-12a, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is alcohol delivery legal in Cleveland?
Yes, it is legal to get beer and wine delivered in Ohio. Saucey also delivers mixers, soft drinks, and a variety of snacks to any address in the city of Cleveland. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Unfortunately, Ohio does not allow for tobacco delivery yet.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Cleveland?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

Explore Saucey

Where We Deliver

View More Cities

What We Deliver

Explore All Products

Get Started Today

Create Your Account
Start Your Order
Download The App
Make your order directly from the Saucey App. Download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
View Delivery Locations
Explore All Products
Get Customer Support
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service
© Copyright 2023 | Website by BLNKS