More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Alcohol Delivery in Boston.

Get same-day delivery on beer, wine, spirits, mixers, and more in Boston.

Start Your Order
Explore Neighborhoods

Order alcohol online and get the party started in Boston.

There’s no city quite like Boston. It’s a city rich with history and home to some of the most legendary sports teams of all time (and some of the most legendary fans, but don’t tell New York we said so). It’s practically a full-time job keeping up with the Red Sox, Celtics, and Pats (#bradyforever) and the bustle of Beantown is unlike any other—which is exactly why getting alcohol delivery straight to your front door in under an hour is such a wicked smart move. Use Saucey to order drinks from local producers (ever heard of that Samuel Adams guy?) so you can kick back and relax at home, where everybody really does know your name.
Oakland Vale
Lasell Village
Union Square
West Newton
Fells
Pohick Hills
North Brighton
West Town Landing
Wyoming
Oak Grove
Park Square
Waverly
North Natick
Dorchester Heights
Saugus
Inner Belt
Rock Isand
Newton Highlands
Quincy Point
Brighton
West Lynn
Adams Shore
Oak Island
East Holiiston
Auburndale
Ashland
Kendall Gardens
Coolidge Hill
East Mlton
South Commons
Faulkner
Back Bay
Audubon Square
Waltham Highlands
Cottage Hill
Lovell Corners
Dorchester
Winthrop Highlands
Mountclair
Cottage Park
Coolidge Corner
North Cambridge
Eagle Hill
Edsall Park
Hendersonville
Newton Corner
Cambridgeport
Beachmont
Melrose Highlands
Cliftondale
Kingston
East Natick
Raddin Station
Point Shirley
East Boston
Crescent Beach
Weston
Linden
Lynnhurst
Maplewood
Salem
Marblehead Neck
Larchwood
West Natick
Hastings
South Sherborn
Ball Square
West Medford
Ten Hills
City Point
Faneuil
Newtonville
Orient Heights
Financial District
Clifton
Davis Square
Cove Street
Medford Hillside
Chelsea
Court Park
South Boston
Mill Hill
Newton Center
Waltham
Framingham
Pinefield
Franconia
Brookline
Danforth Green
Stoneham
Beach Bluff
Jeffries Point
South Lincoln
Malden Highlands
Saxonville
Old Cambridge
Peach's Point
Eastview Park
Glenwood
Inman Square
How It Works

Alcohol Delivery in Boston.

Enter Your Delivery Address

Avoiding the liquor store starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Select Your Favorite Products

Get beer, wine, liquor, and more delivered right to your doorstep in as little as 30 minutes.

Relax While Your Order Is Delivered

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
Start Your Order
Explore Products

Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Boston?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Boston between the hours of 9a-10:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is alcohol delivery legal in Boston?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal in Boston and throughout the state of Massachusetts. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in Massachusetts. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Boston?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

Explore Saucey

Where We Deliver

View More Cities

What We Deliver

Explore All Products

Get Started Today

Create Your Account
Start Your Order
Download The App
Make your order directly from the Saucey App. Download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
View Delivery Locations
Explore All Products
Get Customer Support
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service
© Copyright 2023 | Website by BLNKS