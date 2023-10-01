More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Alcohol Delivery in Binghamton.

Get same-day delivery on beer, wine, spirits, mixers, and more in Binghamton.

Start Your Order
Explore Neighborhoods

Order alcohol online and get the party started in Binghamton.

Just a short drive from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple, Binghamton is a charming city with a character all its own (it’s not known as the Carousel Capital of the World for nothing). And when you need drinks to accompany all your Binghamton adventures, Saucey is the best alcohol delivery app out there. Get beer, wine, spirits, cocktails, mixers, snacks, and more delivered straight to your front door in under an hour, from local shops and vendors. It's quick, convenient, and just what you need to relax after a long day. With Saucey, you can enjoy the ultimate alcohol delivery service, ensuring your favorite drinks are delivered straight to your home.
Crest View Heights
Little Italy
Johnson City
Vestal
Westover
Bible School Park
Endwell
Campville
Endicott
Union Center
West Corners
How It Works

Alcohol Delivery in Binghamton.

Enter Your Delivery Address

Avoiding the liquor store starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Select Your Favorite Products

Get beer, wine, liquor, and more delivered right to your doorstep in as little as 30 minutes.

Relax While Your Order Is Delivered

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
Start Your Order
Explore Products

Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Binghamton?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Binghamton between the hours of 9a-9:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is alcohol delivery legal in Binghamton?
Yes, wine and liquor delivery is legal in New York. Saucey offers a wide range of these products. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Unfortunately, New York does not allow for tobacco delivery yet.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Binghamton?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

Explore Saucey

Where We Deliver

View More Cities

What We Deliver

Explore All Products

Get Started Today

Create Your Account
Start Your Order
Download The App
Make your order directly from the Saucey App. Download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
View Delivery Locations
Explore All Products
Get Customer Support
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service
© Copyright 2023 | Website by BLNKS