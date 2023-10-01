More Moments To Savor. More Often.

You may already know that Austin is the Live Music Capital of the World, but did you know it’s also it’s also home to the only nude beach in all of Texas? You learn something new every day. But those aren’t the only things that make this incredible city what it is. Austin is also home to some of the best BBQ and food trucks in the nation. To make the most of your time in this vibrant city, fast alcohol delivery is a must. Chase all that queso and brisket with the beer, wine, spirits, and cocktails you love, delivered right to your doorstep in under an hour with the Saucey alcohol delivery app. With less time going on beer runs, you'll have more opportunities to soak in the vibrant weirdness that keeps Austin thriving.
Meadow Park
Cantarra
Country Club Gardens
Spring Hill Village
Daffan Gin Park
Swenson Farms
Verona
Stoney Brook
Round Rock
Spring Trails
Paloma Lake
Round Rock Glen
The Crossing
Knollwood
Colony Park
South Creek
Lakeside
Loma Vista
North Point
Oak Ridge
Gregg
Pflugerville
Eagle Ridge
Parmer Park
Pioneer Crossing East
River Ranch
Harris Ridge
Johnston Terrace
Chandler Crossing
Avalon
Jack's Pond
Cimarron
Park Central
Oak Crest
Pecan Park
Settlers Crossing
River Oak Lake Estates
The Woodlands
Sorento
Gracywoods
Wildflower
Meadow Lake
Old Round Rock
Copperfield
Lake Forest
The Settlement
Scofield Farms
Imperial Vallry
Hutto
McNeil
Mountain Creek
Boulder Ridge
Harris Branch
Lamplight Village
Clear Creek Estates
Wooten
Thaxton Place
West Sixth
Maple Run
Alta Mira
East Cesar Chavez
Circle S Ridge
Quail Creek
Westover Hills
Chesnut
Legend Oaks
Skyview
St. Johns
Central Austin
Rock Rose
Cherry Meadows
Highland Hills
Riata Crossing
Walnut Place
Holly
Forum
Sunside Country
La Vista
Parker Lane
Montopolis
Bryker Woods
Crossings at Onion Creek
Searight Village
Rosedale
Bouldin
Lakeshore
Little Texas
West Oak Hill
Travis Heights
San Leanna
Brodie Oaks
Windsor Park
Ashbrook
Colonial Place
Rosewood
Coronado Hills
West Lake Hills
Cat Mountain
Buckingham Estates
Las Cimas
Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Austin?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Austin between the hours of 10a-9:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is alcohol delivery legal in Austin?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal in Austin and throughout the state of Texas. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in Texas. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Austin?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

