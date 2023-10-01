More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Arlington is a city with its own distinct charm that just happens to be a stone’s throw from the Nation's Capital. And when you’re looking to unwind after a long day, Saucey is the alcohol delivery app you've been searching for, helping you get beer, wine, spirits, cocktails, mixers, snacks, and more delivered straight to your front door or hotel room in under an hour. It's quick, convenient, and just what you need in order to make the most of your time in this historic city, whether you’re here for work, play, or just living life. With Saucey, enjoy the ease and simplicity of the best alcohol delivery service in the game, ensuring your favorite drinks are delivered on demand.
Enter Your Delivery Address

Avoiding the liquor store starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Select Your Favorite Products

Get beer, wine, liquor, and more delivered right to your doorstep in as little as 30 minutes.

Relax While Your Order Is Delivered

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
What are Saucey's delivery hours in Arlington?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Arlington between the hours of 11a-7:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is alcohol delivery legal in Arlington?
Yes, it is legal to get beer and wine delivered in Virginia. Saucey also delivers mixers, soft drinks, and a variety of snacks to any address in the city of Arlington. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in Virginia. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Arlington?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

