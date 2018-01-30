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Japanese Whiskey
Hakushu – 12 Year Single Malt Japanese Whiskey
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750ml Bottle
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$134.99
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
500 thumbs up.
500 thumbs up.
MA
Mike A.
This is arguably the smoothest single malt I've ever tried. It's delicious. If you're lucky enough to get a hold of one, pour with intention and sip it with gusto.
This is arguably the smoothest single malt I've ever tried. It's delicious. If you're lucky enough to get a hold of one, pour with intention and sip it with gusto.
CS
Christopher S.
1