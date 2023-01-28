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Suntory Toki Japanese Whisky 750ml Bottle

Suntory Toki – Japanese Whisky

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Suntory Whisky Toki is a vivid blend of carefully selected whiskies from the House of Suntory’s globally acclaimed Hakushu, Yamazaki, and Chita distilleries. Suntory Whisky Toki represents the tradition and legacy of the House as it features the quintessential characteristics of a Suntory blend: exquisite balance, harmony, and oneness. It also challenges whisky convention by re-thinking the hierarchy of its components. The selection of Hakushu American White Oak cask malt whisky and Chita heavy-type grain whisky as the blend's two pillars overturns the old relationship between malt and grain and creates a blend that is both groundbreaking and timeless. Overseen by third-generation Master Blender and great-grandson of the founder, Shingo Torii, and developed by fourth Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

18 Reviews
  • 10 months ago

    I don’t drink anything else now

    It’s so goddamn easy to sip, perfect with a big cube. No real harshness or strong bite, just smooth Japanese perfection
    Andrew Z. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    John N. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Erica B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Aimee S. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    giovana d. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Lauren D. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Smooth and great flavor

    Smooth and great flavor
    Jack . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Damali N. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    yuqing w. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago
    Landis B. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    One of the Best Whiskies

    Super silly and smooth
    Aj L. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    I don’t want anything else

    Extremely smooth finish, no harsh bite, completely addicted to this brand even though I’m a red-blooded American, the Japanese know their shit.
    Andrew . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Extremely smooth

    Can’t really drink anything else right now
    Andrew Z. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Japan is proving that whisky can be done all over the globe.

    This is a fantastic sipping whisky.
    Jay S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yum

    Yum
    Mark C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great w Truley!

    Any of the tropical flavors!
    Piat O. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Always nice

    Enjoy!
    Aleksey A. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Very smooth

    very easy to drink, lots of flavor
    Jamin M. - Verified buyer