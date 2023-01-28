Suntory Toki – Japanese Whisky |

750ml Bottle From $ 31.99

750ml Bottle From $ 34.99

1L Bottle From $ 44.99

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Suntory Whisky Toki is a vivid blend of carefully selected whiskies from the House of Suntory’s globally acclaimed Hakushu, Yamazaki, and Chita distilleries. Suntory Whisky Toki represents the tradition and legacy of the House as it features the quintessential characteristics of a Suntory blend: exquisite balance, harmony, and oneness. It also challenges whisky convention by re-thinking the hierarchy of its components. The selection of Hakushu American White Oak cask malt whisky and Chita heavy-type grain whisky as the blend's two pillars overturns the old relationship between malt and grain and creates a blend that is both groundbreaking and timeless. Overseen by third-generation Master Blender and great-grandson of the founder, Shingo Torii, and developed by fourth Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo.