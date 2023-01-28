Suntory Toki – Japanese Whisky
Set delivery address to see local pricing
Suntory Whisky Toki is a vivid blend of carefully selected whiskies from the House of Suntory’s globally acclaimed Hakushu, Yamazaki, and Chita distilleries. Suntory Whisky Toki represents the tradition and legacy of the House as it features the quintessential characteristics of a Suntory blend: exquisite balance, harmony, and oneness. It also challenges whisky convention by re-thinking the hierarchy of its components. The selection of Hakushu American White Oak cask malt whisky and Chita heavy-type grain whisky as the blend's two pillars overturns the old relationship between malt and grain and creates a blend that is both groundbreaking and timeless. Overseen by third-generation Master Blender and great-grandson of the founder, Shingo Torii, and developed by fourth Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
5.00
- 10 months ago
I don’t drink anything else nowIt’s so goddamn easy to sip, perfect with a big cube. No real harshness or strong bite, just smooth Japanese perfectionAndrew Z. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJohn N. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoErica B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoAimee S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agogiovana d. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoLauren D. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Smooth and great flavorSmooth and great flavorJack . - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoDamali N. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoyuqing w. - Verified buyer
- 2 years agoLandis B. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
One of the Best WhiskiesSuper silly and smoothAj L. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
I don’t want anything elseExtremely smooth finish, no harsh bite, completely addicted to this brand even though I’m a red-blooded American, the Japanese know their shit.Andrew . - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Extremely smoothCan’t really drink anything else right nowAndrew Z. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Japan is proving that whisky can be done all over the globe.This is a fantastic sipping whisky.Jay S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
YumYumMark C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great w Truley!Any of the tropical flavors!Piat O. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Always niceEnjoy!Aleksey A. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Very smoothvery easy to drink, lots of flavorJamin M. - Verified buyer