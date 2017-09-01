Kikori – Blended Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 27.49

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Discover the delicate, distinguished nature of Kikori Whiskey. Distilled in Japan from rice and pure mountain water, Kikori Whiskey is smooth and offers a memorable, distinctively-different style of whiskey. Aged in barrels for three years, Kikori is golden in color with a floral, fragrant aroma and a velvety smoothness. For a Kikori Old Fashioned, combine with simple syrup and bitters in a glass with ice. Stir, then garnish with an orange peel and a shiso leaf. Includes one 89 proof 750 mL bottle of Kikori Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.