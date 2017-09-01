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Francis Coppola Diamond Collection – Syrah-Shiraz
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12 Bottle Case. Intense plum and clove aromas are the fragrant welcome from this wine. Made from grapes grown in Paso Robles and Monterey, this concentrated and complex wine has soft tannins, along with blackberry and boysenberry flavors layered with notes of smoky bacon, sweet vanilla and bittersweet chocolate.