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19 Crimes Shiraz 750ml Bottle

19 Crimes – Shiraz

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Australia. This full and round bright-red wine with crimson hues give way to a subtle sweetness on the palate. The criminally intense vanilla aromatics are balanced with ripe raspberry and plum fruits. The vanilla aromatics carry through on the palate and complement subtle avors of raspberries, dark plums and chocolate. Red berry fruit and plush tannins provide a lingering finish perfect for any evening.

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