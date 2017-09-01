19 Crimes – Shiraz

750ml Bottle From $ 9.79

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Australia. This full and round bright-red wine with crimson hues give way to a subtle sweetness on the palate. The criminally intense vanilla aromatics are balanced with ripe raspberry and plum fruits. The vanilla aromatics carry through on the palate and complement subtle avors of raspberries, dark plums and chocolate. Red berry fruit and plush tannins provide a lingering fi nish perfect for any evening.