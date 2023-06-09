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Oyster Bay Pinot Noir 750ml Bottle

Oyster Bay – Pinot Noir

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With Pinot Noir the fruit is always the primary focus. Marlborough’s warm days and cool nights make it an ideal climate for growing the famously temperamental grape. Matured in French oak barrels the result is fragrant, soft, and ﬂavorful, with aromas of ripe cherries and sweet fruit tannins that provide structure and length. Elegant, cool climate Pinot Noir at its best. Fragrant dark cherry with juicy black plum, elegant and silky. Pairs perfectly with rustic dishes, red meat, rich fish, and game.

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5.00

2 Reviews
  • 5 months ago
    Vivian C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Vivian C. - Verified buyer
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