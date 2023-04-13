La Crema – Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir
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|Graceful. Balanced. Bright. On the nose, La Crema Sonoma Pinot Noir has hints of blood orange, Chinese five spice, and pipe tobacco. Black tea, raspberry and a dusting of cocoa in the mouth. Sweet fruit with well-defined tannins and bright acidity. Pairs well with seasoned red meat and poultry.
|Tasting notes: Red Cherry, Plum, Pomegranate, Sweet Tobacco, Spice, Toast, Black Tea, Cola, Mocha
|Pairs well with: Salmon, Tuna, Duck, Mushrooms, Bacon, Fried Tomatoes, Beurre Rouge, Gremolata
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.92
13 Reviews
- 7 months agoCarlo R. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months agoMarc I. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months agoCourtney S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoNicole . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJennifer V. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoAnna T. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoRaye G. - Verified buyerSan Jose, United States
- 1 year agoMolly L. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoHeather C. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoLauren F. - Verified buyer
- 2 years agoRebecca H. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Yum.Great Pinot, expected nothing lessMelanie M. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
it’s smooth and delicious!nice body and elegant finish.Donna G. - Verified buyer