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La Crema Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir 750ml Bottle

La Crema – Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir

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Graceful. Balanced. Bright. On the nose, La Crema Sonoma Pinot Noir has hints of blood orange, Chinese five spice, and pipe tobacco. Black tea, raspberry and a dusting of cocoa in the mouth. Sweet fruit with well-defined tannins and bright acidity. Pairs well with seasoned red meat and poultry.
Tasting notes: Red Cherry, Plum, Pomegranate, Sweet Tobacco, Spice, Toast, Black Tea, Cola, Mocha

Pairs well with: Salmon, Tuna, Duck, Mushrooms, Bacon, Fried Tomatoes, Beurre Rouge, Gremolata

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.92

13 Reviews
  • 7 months ago
    Carlo R. - Verified buyer
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  • 9 months ago
    Marc I. - Verified buyer
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  • 11 months ago
    Courtney S. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Nicole . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Jennifer V. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Anna T. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Raye G. - Verified buyer
    San Jose, United States
  • 1 year ago
    Molly L. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Heather C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Lauren F. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago
    Rebecca H. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Yum.

    Great Pinot, expected nothing less
    Melanie M. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    it’s smooth and delicious!

    nice body and elegant finish.
    Donna G. - Verified buyer