Kenwood – Six Ridges Russian River Pinot Noir

750ml Bottle From $ 17.49

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The mild growing conditions of the Russian River Valley are ideal for producing rich and full-flavored Pinot Noir. The vintage of 2015 began with conditions that favored wine growth throughout the spring. A warm spell in early September allowed the fruit to fully develop giving the wine an intense fruity character.