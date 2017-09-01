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Veuve Clicquot City Traveller Gift Pack

Veuve Clicquot – City Traveller

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You see rappers in music videos drinking it. You see models on Instagram popping bottles of it in the club. You see celebrities toasting with it on yachts. Veuve Clicquot Champagne is what success tastes like, which also happens to taste like musky orchard fruits with dried fig, smokey pear and nectarine. Cheers!

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