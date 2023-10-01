Tobacco Delivery in San Diego.

More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Beaches and California burritos—what more do you need? OK, good point—drinks are also a necessity to make the most out of California’s picturesque Southern coast. San Diego’s famed beer and cocktail culture are all easily within reach when you use the Saucey app to get alcohol delivery in an hour or less. Whether you’re headed to the sandy shores of Ocean Beach or Mission Beach, or getting ready for that Padres or Chargers game, saving time and effort with alcohol delivery means more time to live it up in America’s Finest City. Tap into local vendors and breweries all from the comfort of home or your hotel and get beer, wine, snacks, supplies, mixers, ice, and more all delivered wherever you are, whenever it’s convenient.
Enter Your Delivery Address

Avoiding the smoke shop starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Select Your Favorite Products

Choose from a wide variety of tobacco products like cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches, all delivered to your doorstep in minutes.

Relax While Your Order Is Delivered

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
What are Saucey's delivery hours in San Diego?
Saucey delivers alcohol in San Diego between the hours of 9a-11:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is tobacco delivery legal in San Diego?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal in San Diego and throughout the state of California. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in California. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in San Diego?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

