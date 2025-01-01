Vape Delivery in San Diego

What are Saucey's delivery hours in San Diego? Saucey delivers in San Diego between the hours of 9:00a-11:30p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.

Is vape delivery legal in San Diego? Yes, vape delivery is legal in San Diego and throughout the state of California. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.