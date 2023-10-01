More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Tobacco Delivery in Buffalo.

Get same-day delivery on cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches, cigars, and more in Buffalo.

Start Your Order
Explore Neighborhoods

Place your order and get the party started in Buffalo.

Come for the famed snowy winters, stay for what is arguably the greatest finger food of all time: Buffalo wings. There's always something new to discover in this remarkable city, and Buffalo takes great pride in its food and drink culture, not to mention its storied football team, the Bills. To make the most of your time in this historic city, convenient alcohol delivery is essential. Pair your wings with local craft beer or warm up with a whiskey cocktail, getting it all delivered to your front door in under an hour with the Saucey app. Embrace the ease (and stay out of the snow if it’s really coming down out there) by letting Saucey take care of delivering the beer, wine, spirits and snacks.
Doyle
Five Points
Larkinvlle
University Heights
Sloan
Pine Hill
Winchester
Schiller Park
Kensington
Fruit Belt
Parkside
North Park
Ellwood Park
Eggertsville
Kenilworth
Kaisertown
First Ward
Cobblestone District
Elmwood Village
Kenmore
Allen Town
Cheektowaga
How It Works

Tobacco Delivery in Buffalo.

Enter Your Delivery Address

Avoiding the smoke shop starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Select Your Favorite Products

Choose from a wide variety of tobacco products like cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches, all delivered to your doorstep in minutes.

Relax While Your Order Is Delivered

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
Start Your Order
Explore Products

Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Buffalo?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Buffalo between the hours of 9a-9p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is tobacco delivery legal in Buffalo?
Yes, nicotine products, wine, and liquor delivery is legal in New York. Saucey offers a wide range of these products. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Unfortunately, New York does not allow for tobacco delivery yet.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Buffalo?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

Explore Saucey

Where We Deliver

View More Cities

What We Deliver

Explore All Products

Get Started Today

Create Your Account
Start Your Order
Download The App
Make your order directly from the Saucey App. Download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
View Delivery Locations
Explore All Products
Get Customer Support
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service
© Copyright 2023 | Website by BLNKS