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White Wine
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Sauvignon Blanc
Frog's Leap – Sauvignon Blanc
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375ml Bottle
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$14.99
750ml Bottle
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$20.49
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
SO TASTY! Keep in mind that you need to make it cold though. It didn't come cold.
SO TASTY! Keep in mind that you need to make it cold though. It didn't come cold.
BT
Blaine T.
1