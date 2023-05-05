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Cupcake Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 750ml Bottle

Cupcake Vineyards – Sauvignon Blanc

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New Zealand. Starts with rich fruit flavors of raspberry and dark cherry, and finishes dark with hints of cocoa and toasted oak.
Tasting notes: Lemon, White Nectarine, Grapefruit, Gooseberry, Citrus

Pairs well with: Oysters, Creamy Risotto, Sushi, Shellfish, Seabass, Honey Crusted Chicken, Caesar Salad

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.80

10 Reviews
  • 7 months ago
    Tricia L. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Samantha R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Chanel G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good taste very light and crisp

    I Enjoyed it
    Rosalinda R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Best cheap white wine ever!

    We got hooked, then we got our friends hooked
    Matthew R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Easy and delicious

    It is a good every occasion wine
    Samantha I. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Love the lemon chiffon

    Crisp and fresh
    Mary R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Love it

    Love it
    Antoinette . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth and Crisp

    Just right.
    Curtis M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yummy

    Yummy
    Edith E. - Verified buyer