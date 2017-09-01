Oyster Bay – Pinot Gris

750ml Bottle From $ 11.99

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Situated in New Zealand’s most established wine growing region, the beguiling beauty of our elevated terraced vineyards in the Hawke’s Bay creates an enchanting Pinot Gris that captures the delicate aromatic flavors of the variety while retaining its natural vibrancy and purity. Warm days and cool nights create an extended growing season, the fruit ripens slowly developing favor intensity and hallmark aromatic characteristics. Its perfumed notes and soft hints of spice introduce a soft, yet delicate style with fresh citrus vitality. Delightfully fragrant summer florals, with subtle spice and refreshing citrus. Pairs perfectly with lightly spiced dishes, seafood, and white meats.