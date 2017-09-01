Seven Daughters – Moscato

750ml Bottle From $ 8.99

4 Pack 16oz From $ 10.99

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Seven Daughters Moscato is a delicious wine made from 100% Muscat grapes sourced from northern Italy. This slightly effervescent wine has a sweet floral and peach aroma and is well-balanced with a refined fruitiness. A delightful, refreshing wine to drink chilled by itself or serve with foods like fresh fruit or sweet treats.