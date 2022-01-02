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Risata – Moscato d'Asti
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Italy. Fresh, fragrant, and fizzy with vibrant, flavors and aromas of ripe stone fruit, tangerines, and honey. 12% ABV
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
3 Reviews
1 year ago
Jen F. - Verified buyer
2 years ago
Marvelous
This has been my go-to wine for the last decade, I was introduced to it on my 21st birthday and just fell in love. It's crisp, sweet, refreshing and perfect for summer or any celebration. I only drink about 3-4x a year so it's safe to say I am picky. Whil
Bryanne P. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Very smooth definitely good to have for women entertainment