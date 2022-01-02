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Risata Moscato d'Asti 750ml Bottle

Risata – Moscato d'Asti

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Italy. Fresh, fragrant, and fizzy with vibrant, flavors and aromas of ripe stone fruit, tangerines, and honey. 12% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Jen F. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Marvelous

    This has been my go-to wine for the last decade, I was introduced to it on my 21st birthday and just fell in love. It's crisp, sweet, refreshing and perfect for summer or any celebration. I only drink about 3-4x a year so it's safe to say I am picky. Whil
    Bryanne P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Very smooth definitely good to have for women entertainment

    Nice buzz perfect for getting laid after drinking
    M B. - Verified buyer