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Bartenura Moscato 750ml Bottle

Bartenura – Moscato

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Italy. Crisp and refreshing flavors of pear, tangerine, and melon. 5% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.80

5 Reviews
  • 1 year ago

    Great value

    Not a fan of such sweet wines but for people who are, it’s refreshing and well priced. Drink chilled.
    Yakov A. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Jess P. - Verified buyer
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  • 2 years ago

    Can you guy’s give bottle openers like corkscrews

    Gg nothing else’s.
    Ralph V. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Love it

    Love it
    Danielle P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    The best way to tell friends you are thinking of them!

    Staying at home I’ve missed spending time with my friends. Saucey has made it easy for me to send a little token of my love.
    Sarah H. - Verified buyer