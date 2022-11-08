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Italy. Crisp and refreshing flavors of pear, tangerine, and melon. 5% ABV
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
1 year ago
Great value
Not a fan of such sweet wines but for people who are, it’s refreshing and well priced. Drink chilled.
Yakov A. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Jess P. - Verified buyer
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2 years ago
Can you guy’s give bottle openers like corkscrews
Gg nothing else’s.
Ralph V. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Love it
Love it
Danielle P. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
The best way to tell friends you are thinking of them!
Staying at home I’ve missed spending time with my friends. Saucey has made it easy for me to send a little token of my love.
Sarah H. - Verified buyer