Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Set delivery address to see local pricing
A wonderful Kosher wine from Baron Herzog; deep red to black color; with ripe aromas of sweet black cherry and currants with a hint of citrus; perfect to pair with orange pound cake.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
2 years ago
Very smooth
If you like sweet wines you will love this.
Aliya B. - Verified buyer
2 years ago
Classy
Classy
Santiago . - Verified buyer
3 years ago
The best!
Semi-sweet, smooth, and fun.
Latoya K. - Verified buyer