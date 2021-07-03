Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Jeunesse Black Muscat 750ml Bottle

Jeunesse – Black Muscat

|

Set delivery address to see local pricing

A wonderful Kosher wine from Baron Herzog; deep red to black color; with ripe aromas of sweet black cherry and currants with a hint of citrus; perfect to pair with orange pound cake.

More By Jeunesse

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    Very smooth

    If you like sweet wines you will love this.
    Aliya B. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Classy

    Classy
    Santiago . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    The best!

    Semi-sweet, smooth, and fun.
    Latoya K. - Verified buyer