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Barefoot Moscato 750ml Bottle

Barefoot – Moscato

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GOLD MEDAL, 2011 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A standout, aromatic white, the juicy and aromatic Barefoot Moscato opens up with expressive flowers and core fruit flavors; medium sweet finish.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

6 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Annie . - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    kathleen j. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Too easy to drink lol super sweet

    Not a really high alc content but it’s sweet and easy!
    Makenna C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Tasty

    This wine is nice and smooth
    Tyiesha . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yum

    Yummy
    Anna K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    sweettt

    A very easy drunk
    Miriam R. - Verified buyer