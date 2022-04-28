Barefoot – Moscato
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GOLD MEDAL, 2011 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A standout, aromatic white, the juicy and aromatic Barefoot Moscato opens up with expressive flowers and core fruit flavors; medium sweet finish.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
6 Reviews
- 1 year agoAnnie . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agokathleen j. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Too easy to drink lol super sweetNot a really high alc content but it’s sweet and easy!Makenna C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
TastyThis wine is nice and smoothTyiesha . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
YumYummyAnna K. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
sweetttA very easy drunkMiriam R. - Verified buyer