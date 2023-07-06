Barefoot – Moscato
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Deliciously sweet and refreshing, notes of peach, apricot, and crisp pears; medium to light bodied.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
12 Reviews
- 5 months agoJulissa R. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoCeleste B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoCeleste B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Smooth and sweetSmooth and sweetJessie . - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoElizabeth R. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
GoodGoodRicky A. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothLove my barefoot... never disappoints.Andrea B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
So yummy!sweet, but not too sweet.Jazmyn M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Amazing!Perfect sweet wineMaurice N. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodSweet but great tasting, not bitter like most white wines, me and my friends love this wineKrystal M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Very tastyVery good taste and not too acidicNatasha R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Truly greatI know I can always rely on Barefoot MoscatoBlake M. - Verified buyer