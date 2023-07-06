Ratings overview

5 months ago Julissa R. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Celeste B. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Celeste B. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Smooth and sweet Smooth and sweet Jessie . - Verified buyer

1 year ago Elizabeth R. - Verified buyer

2 years ago Good Good Ricky A. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Smooth Love my barefoot... never disappoints. Andrea B. - Verified buyer

3 years ago So yummy! sweet, but not too sweet. Jazmyn M. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Amazing! Perfect sweet wine Maurice N. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Good Sweet but great tasting, not bitter like most white wines, me and my friends love this wine Krystal M. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Very tasty Very good taste and not too acidic Natasha R. - Verified buyer