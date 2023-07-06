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Barefoot Moscato 1.5L Bottle

Barefoot – Moscato

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Deliciously sweet and refreshing, notes of peach, apricot, and crisp pears; medium to light bodied.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

12 Reviews
  • 5 months ago
    Julissa R. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Celeste B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Celeste B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Smooth and sweet

    Smooth and sweet
    Jessie . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Elizabeth R. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Good

    Good
    Ricky A. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth

    Love my barefoot... never disappoints.
    Andrea B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    So yummy!

    sweet, but not too sweet.
    Jazmyn M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Amazing!

    Perfect sweet wine
    Maurice N. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Sweet but great tasting, not bitter like most white wines, me and my friends love this wine
    Krystal M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Very tasty

    Very good taste and not too acidic
    Natasha R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Truly great

    I know I can always rely on Barefoot Moscato
    Blake M. - Verified buyer