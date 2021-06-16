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Barefoot Fruitscato Apple 750ml Bottle

Barefoot Fruitscato – Apple

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 2 years ago

    Amazing

    Let it sit for a day after opening it taste even better
    Briannah H. - Verified buyer