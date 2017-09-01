Oyster Bay – Chardonnay

750ml Bottle From $ 10.99

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From the famed home of cool climate flavor intensity, Oyster Bay Chardonnay is a delightful breath of fresh air and displays a style of its own. Its assertive and refreshing flavors are captured and partnered with subtle oak bringing a delicate texture to the wine. New Zealand produces world-class Chardonnay and Marlborough is at the heart of it all as the country’s premier grape-growing region. Marlborough’s warm days and cool nights create an extended growing season allowing the grapes to develop strong, intense varietal characteristics while maintaining a balanced, crisp natural acidity. Fragrant white peach, vibrant citrus with lingering lime zest and a creamy texture. Pairs perfectly with full-flavored creamy dishes, seafood, and chicken.