Kenwood Vineyards – Chardonnay

750ml Bottle From $ 9.99

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Fruity aromas of melon, lychee, pineapple and lime are nicely balanced by complex notes of toasted vanilla and ginger. Full-bodied with a lush mouth-feel and mineral notes on the finish. This refreshing Chardonnay is enjoyable as an aperitif and as an accompaniment to Prosciutto Salad, Chicken Marsala, or Grilled Shrimp Scampi.