Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Francis Coppola Director's – Chardonnay
Set delivery address to see local pricing
2012 was an excellent vintage across California because of steady, mild temperatures that persisted throughout summer. The fortuitous weather conditions helped our Chardonnay develop very pronounced aromatics. The perfect balance of sweet, luscious fruit and crisp natural acidity make this a standout wine.