Francis Coppola Director's – Chardonnay

750ml Bottle From $ 10.99

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2012 was an excellent vintage across California because of steady, mild temperatures that persisted throughout summer. The fortuitous weather conditions helped our Chardonnay develop very pronounced aromatics. The perfect balance of sweet, luscious fruit and crisp natural acidity make this a standout wine.