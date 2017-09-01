Broadside – Chardonnay

750ml Bottle From $ 17.49

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The 2016 Wild Ferment Chardonnay highlights another beautiful vintage with delicately pretty honeysuckle, pear and green apple aromatics. Bright and refreshingly dry, the palate carries honey-mineral notes and finishes with firm acidity and juicy pear-apple fruit. A unique interpretation of Central Coast Chardonnay. Pacific Ocean adjacent sites provide naturally stressed vine conditions with fog and wind serving as ideal temperature and moisture control respectively.