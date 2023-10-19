Barefoot – White Zinfandel |

750ml Bottle From $ 4.97

4 Bottles 187ml From $ 6.49

1.5L Bottle From $ 9.49

1.5L Bottle From $ 10.99

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Fruity and charming! Strawberry and watermelon flavors with a long, off-dry finish; the easy-drinking Barefoot White Zinfandel is a thirst quenching wine that is always a crowd-pleaser.