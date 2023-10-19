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Barefoot – White Zinfandel
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Fruity and charming! Strawberry and watermelon flavors with a long, off-dry finish; the easy-drinking Barefoot White Zinfandel is a thirst quenching wine that is always a crowd-pleaser.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
1 month ago
Sherry J. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Kayla C. - Verified buyer
1 year ago
Roman G. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Kayla C. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Great!
Very fruity detail
Sigfredo . - Verified buyer