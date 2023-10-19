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Barefoot White Zinfandel 1.5L Bottle

Barefoot – White Zinfandel

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Fruity and charming! Strawberry and watermelon flavors with a long, off-dry finish; the easy-drinking Barefoot White Zinfandel is a thirst quenching wine that is always a crowd-pleaser.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.60

5 Reviews
  • 1 month ago
    Sherry J. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Kayla C. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Roman G. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Kayla C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great!

    Very fruity detail
    Sigfredo . - Verified buyer