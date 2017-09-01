Secateurs – Shiraz

750ml Bottle From $ 22.99

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90PT Robert Parket. 71% Shiraz, 21% Cinsault and 8% Grenache, has a generous and well-defined bouquet of red plum, blackcurrant and dried rose petal aromas, revealing more black fruit as it opens in the glass. The palate is medium-bodied with grainy tannin, crisp acidity, more black than red fruit here with a slightly brittle but fresh as a daisy finish that belies the structure.