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Jacob's Creek Double Barrel Shiraz 750ml Bottle

Jacob's Creek – Double Barrel Shiraz

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Double Barrel Shiraz is dense, smooth and layered, with the full, generous flavors of classic Barossa Shiraz enhanced by the careful use of aged Scotch whisky barrels for finishing. Hints of sweet red fruits and dark chocolate are prominent, as are subtle toasty notes derived from aging in traditional French and American oak wine barrels.

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