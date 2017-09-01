Warwick Three Cape Ladies – Cape Blend

750ml Bottle From $ 31.99

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South Africa. A classy Cape blend that oozes as much style as it does history. The first Cape blend in South Africa – originally launched in 1997 - taking you on a pioneering taste trip filled with heady red fruit notes of wild strawberry, freshly picked mulberry and cherries, then overlayed with a densely briary smack. All that fruit being said, you won’t miss the library of leather, licorice and just a lick of tobacco that shows it can be as demure as it is extravagant.