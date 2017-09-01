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Tomaiolo – Chianti Classico
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Italy. Hand-selected Sangiovese grapes grow in the vineyards of the restricted production area of Classico, the most ancient Chianti production area. This traditional wine is full-bodied and fruity with a slight violet fragrance. The final touch of cherries and pepper makes it perfect for steak, roasts and grilled veal.