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Tomaiolo Chianti Classico 750ml Bottle

Tomaiolo – Chianti Classico

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Italy. Hand-selected Sangiovese grapes grow in the vineyards of the restricted production area of Classico, the most ancient Chianti production area. This traditional wine is full-bodied and fruity with a slight violet fragrance. The final touch of cherries and pepper makes it perfect for steak, roasts and grilled veal.

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