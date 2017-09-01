Tomaiolo – Chianti Classico

750ml Bottle From $ 20.50

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Italy. Hand-selected Sangiovese grapes grow in the vineyards of the restricted production area of Classico, the most ancient Chianti production area. This traditional wine is full-bodied and fruity with a slight violet fragrance. The final touch of cherries and pepper makes it perfect for steak, roasts and grilled veal.