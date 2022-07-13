Ratings overview

1 year ago Very good not to sweet Because that was just the kind of sweet wine I was looking for just sweet enough and really smooth Barbara . - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Denise K. - Verified buyer

1 year ago Denise K. - Verified buyer

2 years ago Sweet red spritzer Sweet and crisp. No strange aftertaste. Denise K. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Delicious!! This wine tastes delicious!! Just perfectly sweet (Not too sweet) with a slight fizz!! Ana R. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Simple, inexpensive and really nice The go to wine for my family. Really tasty and simple. Adrian C. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Sweet I was surprised but this was really good. I’ll buy again for sure Elizabeth A. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Delicious Smooth Leticia M. - Verified buyer

3 years ago So good Fruity bubbly great tasting red wine Natasha R. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Taste alright for a night in Sweet, and simple. As all things should be. Adrian C. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Not sweet enough for me I’m looking for sweet red blend Liquid Popsicle that is what I would like if you have Mary G. - Verified buyer