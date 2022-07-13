Roscato – Rosso Dolce
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Sweet, frizzy and fun, this red wine is light bodied and very sweet; give this one a good chill and enjoy!
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.83
12 Reviews
- 1 year ago
Very good not to sweetBecause that was just the kind of sweet wine I was looking for just sweet enough and really smoothBarbara . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoDenise K. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoDenise K. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Sweet red spritzerSweet and crisp. No strange aftertaste.Denise K. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Delicious!!This wine tastes delicious!! Just perfectly sweet (Not too sweet) with a slight fizz!!Ana R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Simple, inexpensive and really niceThe go to wine for my family. Really tasty and simple.Adrian C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SweetI was surprised but this was really good. I’ll buy again for sureElizabeth A. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
DeliciousSmoothLeticia M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
So goodFruity bubbly great tasting red wineNatasha R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Taste alright for a night inSweet, and simple. As all things should be.Adrian C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Not sweet enough for meI’m looking for sweet red blend Liquid Popsicle that is what I would like if you haveMary G. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
NiceSoothing sweet red for beginners.Apoorv U. - Verified buyer