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Roscato Rosso Dolce 750ml Bottle

Roscato – Rosso Dolce

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Sweet, frizzy and fun, this red wine is light bodied and very sweet; give this one a good chill and enjoy!

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.83

12 Reviews
  • 1 year ago

    Very good not to sweet

    Because that was just the kind of sweet wine I was looking for just sweet enough and really smooth
    Barbara . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Denise K. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Denise K. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Sweet red spritzer

    Sweet and crisp. No strange aftertaste.
    Denise K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Delicious!!

    This wine tastes delicious!! Just perfectly sweet (Not too sweet) with a slight fizz!!
    Ana R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Simple, inexpensive and really nice

    The go to wine for my family. Really tasty and simple.
    Adrian C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Sweet

    I was surprised but this was really good. I’ll buy again for sure
    Elizabeth A. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Delicious

    Smooth
    Leticia M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    So good

    Fruity bubbly great tasting red wine
    Natasha R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Taste alright for a night in

    Sweet, and simple. As all things should be.
    Adrian C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Not sweet enough for me

    I’m looking for sweet red blend Liquid Popsicle that is what I would like if you have
    Mary G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Nice

    Soothing sweet red for beginners.
    Apoorv U. - Verified buyer